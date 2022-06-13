Nigeria: Blackout As Nigerian National Electricity Grid Breaks Down Again

The national electricity grid has collapsed again throwing the country into a widespread blackout the fifth time in 2022, Vanguard has learnt.

It was gathered that the grid broke down on Sunday around 6.49pm, leading to the shutdown of the outgoing electricity feeders of some power distribution companies.

Power distributors in Kaduna, Lagos and other parts of the country said they have not been able to receive bulk electricity from the national supply line.

Nigeria's power grid collapsed twice in March and twice again in April this year, making the power generation on the system to fluctuate due to various concerns such as gas constraint, water management challenges, gas pipeline vandalism, among others.

"We regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to system collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 18:47 pm this evening hence the loss of supply on all our outgoing feeders," Kaduna Electric announced on Sunday evening.

"Power supply shall be restored as soon as the national grid is powered back," the statement added.

Eko Electricity in its own statement said, "We regret to inform you of the ongoing system collapse on the national grid. This has affected our entire network and impacted our ability to deliver optimum service. Please bear with us as we are working with our TCN partners on a swift resolution."

In its own statement, Abuja Electricity said: "The current power outage is due to a system failure from the national grid. The system collapsed at about 6.49 pm today 12th June, 2022, causing the outage currently being experienced. We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply."

Also, the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, said the grid collapse threw five states under the Disco's franchise area in total blackout.

A notice from the Disco, which he signed, read in part, "The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 6.49pm this evening, Sunday.

"As a result of this development, all our outgoing feeders are out and this has affected supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states."