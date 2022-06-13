Liberia: AJURL Inducts New Officials

The Judicial Reporters Association of Liberia (AJURL) over the weekend officially inducted into office its newly elected officials.

AJURL is a group of reporters assigned at the Temple of Justice and other judicial areas in the country.

The inducted officials will steer the affairs of AJURL, promote and enhance inclusive peace among the membership.

The program was held in the Supreme Court of Liberia conference Hall at the Temple of Justice.

It brought together Liberia's Chief Justice Cllr. Francis S. Korkpor, Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Judges and Magistrates.

Also in attendance were the Liberia National Bar Association, Officials and Members of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia, Mr. Charles Coffey, President, Press Union of Liberia, Official and Members of the Press Union of Liberia, Officials and Members of the Female Journalists Association of Liberia, and Publisher Association of Liberia President, Mr. Othello B. Garblah, among others.

Recently, AJURL elected Ms. Natasha Yassah Wright as President, Augustine Tweh, Vice President, Stephen Roberts, Secretary General, Taisha Merfee, Assistant Secretary General, Aaron Tarlu, Financial Secretary and Madam Mulinda C. Mulbah, Chaplain.

The new leadership took over from Mr. Abenego Davies, former president, Ms. Victoria G. Wesseh, former vice president, and Abraham Sollie, Financial Secretary, among others.

Delivering her induction speech, Ms. Wright said her team is only leading, but it needs all the support that will make it succeed for the good of the organization.

"To our partners in the house, we thank you for all the support and we look up to you for all of the supports in making the Association of Judicial Reporters under our leadership and beyond successful," said Ms. Wright.

"Reconciliation, one of the major plans of our administration is to ensure that we are united again and regain the powerful recognition we once had," Wright stated further.

The newly inducted AJURL president vowed to ensure proper record keeping, lobby for training opportunities and strengthen relationships with other external organizations.

Publishers Association President Mr. Othello B. Garblah encouraged the reporters to make sure that they are united in order to attract partnerships with other organizations.