Namibia: Engineers Renovate Windhoek School

THE Namibian Society of Engineers (Nase) has completed renovating Namutoni Primary School in Windhoek.

In a media statement, the society said the school was renovated after the commemoration of the Engineering Community Service Day on 30 April 2022.

The renovation was done by a team of engineers, technicians, and artisans from Windhoek, including students and staff of the Windhoek Vocational Training Centre.

Speaking at the event, Nase secretary general Rachel Amoomo said the assistance rendered to the school was done with permission from the ministry of education.

Speaking at the event, the society's president Charles Mukwaso said the renovation included the installation of a shade net, the constructing and painting of seating benches for the pupils and staff, using readily available material such as pallets and tyres.

"The work was followed by lessons and demonstrations given to the pupils on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which included a real-time demonstration of the development, launch and use of drones," Mukwaso said.

Mukwaso said Nase's desire is to see all Namibian schools countrywide benefiting from similar initiatives.

"The society, through Engineers Without Borders Namibia (EWB-NA), is committed to deploying its readily and abundantly available technical expertise towards the improvement and upliftment of the spaces we inhabit to create a better and brighter future for our communities, for generations to come," he added.

Mukwaso said volunteerism is one of their core values and he invited more people, including organisations and government, to join Nase's next community service drive.

The Engineering Community Service Day is Nase's community-centred drive under its social responsibility arm, EWB-NA, which seeks to pool technical resources and expertise to address specific challenges facing communities, using engineering skills and at no cost to the beneficiaries.