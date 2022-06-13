Nigeria: Atiku Is Strongest, Most Progressive Candidate, Says Group

Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, a grassroots political advocacy group, People For Atiku (PFA) has justified its support former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

PFA said yesterday in a statement that they are endorsing and supporting Atiku Abubakar for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 elections because he is the strongest and most progressive force among the candidates.

The statement signed by the PFA's Executive Director, Barrister Ozi Nwadike, called on all Nigerian progressives to "be wise as a fox," adding that Atiku must be the first choice if Nigerians "must take back our country."

Citing the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy contained in Chapter II of the Nigerian Constitution which specified that sovereignty belongs to the Nigerian people, every citizen shall have equality of rights, obligations and opportunities before the law, media freedom and others, PFA stated it inspired the struggle to end injustice, tribalism and religious intolerance in Nigeria.

PFA said:"We are inspired by the struggle to bring an end to oligarchy, tribalism, nepotism, violence, injustice, religious intolerance, poverty, hunger, lack of opportunities and illiteracy in Nigeria. We proclaim the wider brotherhood and sisterhood of all of the Nigerian peoples. Our goal is a government that represents the Nigerian people and does not serve only the interest of greedy political office holders and corporate interests and their friends and families."

"The era of sitting on the sidelines and shouting ourselves hoarse with nobody listening is over," it added, assuring Nigerians that in a post-Atiku victory, the group would be a stern regime watchdog.

"We assure Nigerians that when that time comes, we will not fail to be a relentless figurative thorn in the flesh of Atiku Abubakar, reminding him of his foremost duty to the Nigerian people and not to political jobbers and greedy corporatists," it stated.