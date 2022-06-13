Namibia: MTC Hopsol Youth League Takes a Break

WITH government school holidays coming up, the MTC Hopsol Youth Soccer League will now go into a month-long break following completion of the 11th game week over the weekend.

The league, which caters for junior players from under 9 to under 19 level, has been well-attended, with 29 matches taking place over the weekend, while only five were postponed.

Matches were hosted at five venues in Windhoek, namely Ramblers, Telecom, SKW, Trustco United and the league's new home base at Jan Mohr Field.

The u19 league is developing into an exciting title race with up to six teams all still in the running.

Kaizen Football Academy replaced Ramblers at the top of the log after a 3-1 victory against Kasaona Football Academy on Saturday.

Goals by Uatona Watanawa and Romeo Amon gave them a 2-0 half time lead, while a fine back header by Kyle Solomon put them 3-0 ahead early in the second half.

Kasaona FA came back strongly and opened their account through Muhupua Hoveka, but KFA's defence stood firm as they held on for the victory.

In other results, Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) beat Okahandja Football Academy 2-0, Swallows beat Fortis Football Academy 1-0; and V Power picked up two victories, beating Greefies 2-0 and Okahandja 2-1.

KFA have now replaced Ramblers at the top of the log on 19 points from eight matches, followed by Ramblers and ACFA on 18 each, Swallows on 17 and Windhoek Gymnasium on 16.

Kasaona FA are lying sixth on 12 points, but with two matches in hand, they can still close the gap on the leaders.

In the u17 division, Kasaona FA took a decisive lead in Group B after beating Fortis FA 3-1.

They now lead the log on 21 points from seven matches, well ahead of DTS and ACFA B who are both on 15 points.

In other Group B matches, Riverheights FA beat ACFA B 3-2, DSSW beat Greefies 2-0; Fortis FA beat DSSW 3-1; and Kamuvare FC beat Fortis FA 3-1.

ACFA A, meanwhile are well ahead in Group A, with 21 points from seven matches, followed by KFA and Ramblers who are both on 10 from six matches.

In Group A of the u15 category, KFA shot to the top of the log with two impressive victories, after beating Onaanda FA 7-1, and Christ FA 10-0.

In other Group A results, ACFA A beat Christ FA 5-0, and Christ FA beat Ramblers B 3-1, while Dama Soccer Club beat Riverheights FA 5-0 in a Group C match.

KFA now lead Group A on 22 points from eight matches, followed by DTS on 19 from eight, and ACFA A on 17 points from seven matches.

Ramblers A lead Group B on 16 points from seven matches, followed by Windhoek Gymnasium (14 from six) and Collin Benjamin Soccer Academy (13 from seven).

Riverheights FA lead Group C on 15 points from seven matches, followed by SKW (14 from six) and Football School Windhoek (14 from seven matches).