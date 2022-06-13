Zimbabwe: Close Mnangagwa Ally Who Was Once Arrested for Murdering MDC Activist, Nominated for ZEC Post

Former Kwekwe town clerk Emmanuel Musara, who is also a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been shortlisted for possible appointment as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) post.

Parliament's Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) committee announced Sunday Musara was one of the 32 candidates set to undergo public interviews to replace six Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) commissioners whose term expires early next month.

The committee said it was mandated in terms of Sections 237 and 23B of the constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by Mnangagwa to serve as Commissioners on Zec as provided

A total of 72 candidates were initially nominated by the public before the committee settled 32 for the interviews.

"The CSRO Committee called on the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to six vacancies in the Commission whose functions and personal specifications are outlined under section 239 of the Constitution," the committee said in a statement.

"The nominations closed on 11th of February 2022.The six vacancies will arise after the 6th of July 2022 due to the expiry of term of office for six current Commissioners," the statement reads.

Parliament received 72 nominations, 50 males and 22 females and shortlisted the 32 candidates on May 20, 2022.

The public interviews will take place on June 17, 2022 in the Senate Chamber.

Some of the notable nominees are; former Zec chief elections officer Constance Chigwamba, Ngoni Kundidzora, a top lawyer and a current Zec Commissioner.

Musara is a close ally to President Mnangagwa based in Kwekwe.

A war veteran, he served as Kwekwe Town Clerk for almost two decades before the Council forced him to retire. He also emerged as a perennial loser in Zanu PF primaries. He was arrested in connection with the murder of an killing an MDC-T activist in 2008 but his case just disappeared.