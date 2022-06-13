Malawi: Paramount Kawinga Lauds Good Relations Between Chakwera and Chiefs

13 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

One of the most senior traditional leaders among the Yaos, Paramount Chief Kawinga, has commended President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for maintaining a good relationship with chiefs across the country, mainly from the Yao tribe.

The Paramount chief has since asked traditional leaders to reciprocate to the President's good gesture by supporting his administration.

In his remarks on Saturday during the elevation ceremony of T/A Bwananyambi to a senior chief, Paramount Chief Kawinga thanked President Chakwera for cultivating good relationship with chiefs and continuing to elevate the Yao chiefs. He said, this is despite having up to nine senior chiefs in Mangochi alone, the president continues to promote others.

"As chiefs, we have to support the government of the day because this is happening as a result of good relationship which exists between chiefs and government," said the paramount chief.

He added: "As traditional leaders we have to remember that we have a responsibility to our people and that include always rendering support to the government of the day for it to deliver development to the people."

The ceremony took place at Jiramu Primary School in Mangochi and Deputy Minister of Local Government Halima Daud represented the President.

In her remarks, the Minister urged chiefs across the country to desist from corruption.

Daud said chiefs play an important role in the development of the country and should not be involved in any form of corruption because it deprives communities of development.

"You are the frontline development agents; you interact with people every day and know what the communities require, so please avoid corruption.

"If you want to be the president's enemy, become involved in corruption. Let us all share the national cake; let us not be nepotistic. This is our country and let's safeguard it," she said.

The event was graced by other prominent government officials such as Minister of Energy Honourable Ibrahim Matola, UDF acting president Honourable Lilian Patel, officials from local government and State House among others.

