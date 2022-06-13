Liberia: Two Prominent Diaspora Liberians Die in Car Crash

13 June 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Two prominent Liberians both of Stittsville, Ontario, Canada, Mother Helen Weah, 70, and her son-in-law Dr. John McCarthy, 50, have died in a fatal car accident in Pennsylvania in the United States.

The accident occurred on June 9.

Mr. McCarthy, brother of geologist Walter McCarthy, was the Board Chairman of the Federation Liberian Association In Canada, (FLAC).

Pennsylvania State Police say they were killed were in a vehicle traveling southbound when the car crossed over the grassy median and struck a northbound car head-on in the left lane.

Two individuals in the northbound car, including the 86-year-old driver, were taken to Hershey Medical Center with injuries.

Traffic cameras showed cars at a standstill for hours after the multi-vehicle crash on Thursday.

FLAC wrote in an obituary for the deceased: It is with deep sadness that FLAC Leadership in collaboration with the McCarthy & Weah Families announces the sudden deaths of Dr. John McCarthy and Mother Helen Weah, who are both dear to our hearts and were an integral part of our community.

Dr. McCarthy was FLAC's Board Chairman, a great Husband, father, and friend. Mother Helen was a great member of the community and a mother to many of us. Words cannot express the magnitude of sorrow this loss has caused. More information will follow in the coming days.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X