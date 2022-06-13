Liberia: Two Prominent Diaspora Liberians Die in Car Crash

Two prominent Liberians both of Stittsville, Ontario, Canada, Mother Helen Weah, 70, and her son-in-law Dr. John McCarthy, 50, have died in a fatal car accident in Pennsylvania in the United States.

The accident occurred on June 9.

Mr. McCarthy, brother of geologist Walter McCarthy, was the Board Chairman of the Federation Liberian Association In Canada, (FLAC).

Pennsylvania State Police say they were killed were in a vehicle traveling southbound when the car crossed over the grassy median and struck a northbound car head-on in the left lane.

Two individuals in the northbound car, including the 86-year-old driver, were taken to Hershey Medical Center with injuries.

Traffic cameras showed cars at a standstill for hours after the multi-vehicle crash on Thursday.

FLAC wrote in an obituary for the deceased: It is with deep sadness that FLAC Leadership in collaboration with the McCarthy & Weah Families announces the sudden deaths of Dr. John McCarthy and Mother Helen Weah, who are both dear to our hearts and were an integral part of our community.

Dr. McCarthy was FLAC's Board Chairman, a great Husband, father, and friend. Mother Helen was a great member of the community and a mother to many of us. Words cannot express the magnitude of sorrow this loss has caused. More information will follow in the coming days.