Namibia: Starlile Dominates MTC Winter Cup

Seasoned racehorse Starlile from the Okahandja Racing Club on Saturday again proved its dominance during the MTC Winter Cup at the Okahatjipara turf in the Okondjatu vicinity, where it scooped the all-important 2200m Import Open category.

Starlile was closely followed by Crystal Stream from the Khomas Turf Club, and Port Key from Junius Racing claimed third position after a tightly contested homestretch.

The third edition of the MTC Winter Cup took place in Okondjatu on Saturday and attracted more than 200 top racehorses from across the country, which all competed for top honours in various categories.

Meanwhile, the 2000m Open category was won by 11-year-old veteran racehorse Von Trotha from the Otjinene Turf Club.

Von Trotha has been one of the poster horses of Namibian horseracing, and despite its advanced age, the well-bred horse continues to win races with relative ease.

Von Trotha was followed in second place by fellow old-time campaigner Freedom Fighter from Ovitoto, while the evergreen Tierspoor took third place.

Maison Mercy from Eamon Freygang Race Club claimed top spot in the 1800m Import D Division, followed by Honest Illusion from Aminius Racing and Okahandja Racing Club's Nan finished third.

In the 1800m Nambred D Division, Black River from Angermund Racing Club won the category after brushing off stiff competition from Lady Diamond, who finished second and third placed Dream Girl.

Trip to Freedom claimed first position in the 1600m Import Graduation category, followed by Diamond Jack and Stoute Man in third position.

Top racehorse Unbroken won the 1400m Import Open, followed by Black Market and Warrior Poet in second and third position.

Life is a Trip claimed the 1400m Import Maiden category, and Market Marvel claimed the 1400m Nambred Maiden B category, followed by Life is Good and Colour of Hope in second and third places - to mention but some of the categories.

Speaking to New Era Sport after the race, Starlile's jockey Mario Don said the race was very challenging, as all of the jockeys came well prepared, and all horses well conditioned for the race, but he was happy they did their best to win the race.

"It was great racing against all these top horses, but it was a challenge. However, we managed to come out tops, and I can only be proud of ourselves and Starlile. It took a lot building up to this race as we were busy training on how to handle such an intense race," he said.

On his part, Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) vice president, Mannus Hendricks expressed satisfaction with the number of horses that took part in the event, saying the race was a successful event.

"I am happy with the number of people that came to watch this great race by the country's top horses. It was well-organised, and we are happy with the results. Seeing such stiff competitions only shows how the sport has grown, and we hope to continue with greater events," he said.