Liberia Gets Plaudits for Chairing Imo MEPC Committee

London — For successfully chairing the 78th session of the Marine Environmental Protection Committee, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has heaped praises on Mr. Harry T. Conway, Alternate Permanent Representative of Liberia to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London.

Supported by all member states including the African bloc, Mr. Conway's stewardship has been tipped to be a pacesetter in Liberia's bid for re-election to the IMO Council at Category A in the upcoming biennial election scheduled for December 2023.

In his remarks, Mr. Kitack Lim, IMO Secretary General thanked the Liberian diplomat for his exceptional leadership of the 78th session of the Marine Environmental Protection Committee (MEPC) of the organization.

"Let me extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr. Harry T. Conway of Liberia for ably chairing the seventy-eighth session of the MEPC meeting at very short notice. Mr. Conway has performed very well bringing new dynamism, leadership, experience, commitment, and dedication to the IMO", Mr. Lim noted.

Mr. Conway is the first black African to chair a session of the IMO MEPC meeting, a specialized agency responsible for the safety and security of ships and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution.

Also speaking at the close of the meeting, the Director of Maritime Safety and Standards and Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the IMO, Katy Ware described Mr. Conway's leadership of the session as magnanimous and excellent.

The UK Maritime Diplomat recognised her Liberian counterpart for bravery during the discharge of his duties as chair of the session. "I get the impression that you, Mr. Harry Conway, and I believe you have been enjoying yourself like many of us all through the deliberations of this meeting" Katy Ware said.

The gentle demeanour and calm posture of Mr. Conway in conducting the meetings, she said "had something on all of us". Harry, our Chair, she mentioned, "I am grateful to you for the impeccable leadership, and your calm in making sure that we had a great meeting. We celebrate you and wish you greater heights ahead".

During Conway's stewardship of the session, several key decisions were reached including the finalization of guidelines for the EEXI, CII, and SEEMP, consideration of revisions to the IMO Greenhouse Gas Strategy and future technical and market-based measures, approval of a new sulfur emission control area (SECA) expected to take effect from 1 July 2025, subject to final adoption at MEPC 79 in December 2022, among others.

Also, there was an adoption of amendments to MARPOL Annex I and the IBC Code on watertight doors, adoption of amendments to MARPOL Annex II on the Hazard Evaluation Procedure for chemical tanker products, and extension of the ballast water experience-building phase.

In his remarks, Mr. Conway thanked all delegates of member states for the level of cooperation, coordination, and support accorded him and promised to continue to work with colleagues and member states of the IMO to promote the work of the MEPC in addressing the numerous issues the IMO has to deliver on.

The session was held remotely from 6 to 10 June 2022 at the IMO headquarters in London, United Kingdom. And it was undoubtedly a busy session, with several high-priority items on the agenda.

Background

The Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) is one of the five main committees of the IMO. It addresses environmental issues under IMO's remit. This includes the control and prevention of ship-source pollution covered by the MARPOL treaty, including oil, chemicals carried in bulk, sewage, garbage, and emissions from ships, including air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. Other matters covered include ballast water management, anti-fouling systems, ship recycling, pollution preparedness and response, and identification of special areas and particularly sensitive sea areas.