Liberia: Newly Appointed EPA Board Chair Reiterates Liberia's Commitment to Protect 30 Percent of Country's Forests

Monrovia — The Chair of the recently constituted EPA Board, Mr. Rupel E. Marshall, Sr. has reiterated the Government of Liberia's commitment to ensure that at least 30% of Liberia's forests are protected.

He also promised that the EPA would take steps to conserve the country's wetlands and combat environmental abuses including pollution from vehicles, industries, and households.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to UNDP on May 24, 2022, Mr. Marshall said EPA was keen to learn how capital cities like Kigali in Rwanda and Windhoek in Namibia managed their waste to the point of being recognized as some of the cleanest cities in Africa.

He highlighted the need for increased training for EPA staff in scientific and technical areas to enable them to effectively deal with the country's environmental challenges.

Mr. Marshall said he would recommend to the Ministry of Education the introduction of environmental clubs in schools to increase awareness among the country's youth and children on the environment and climate change.

Mr. Marshall also called on the international community to correct the imbalances in environmental and climate financing, noting that the Government's ratification of the Paris Agreement was evidence of the commitment to work with the rest of the world to combat climate change and its negative impacts.

The EPA Board Chair thanked UNDP, the Green Climate Fund and other partners for supporting the Monrovia Metropolitan Climate Resilient Project (West Point) and the Sinoe Coastal Protection Project, which will construct revetments to stem coastal erosion as well as promote integrated management of coastal zones, including the mangrove forests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Stephen Rodriques, welcomed the Government's appointment of the EPA Board, saying he expects to see a continued strengthening of the good relationship between the two institutions.

He welcomed efforts being made towards cleaning up Monrovia and highlighted a similar initiative in Cape Mount, where UNDP has worked with the EPA to support the creation and training of a youth Eco-brigade to undertake environmental projects. The eco-brigade is now being extended to other counties.

Mr. Rodriques expressed hope for the timely implementation of current projects such as the two coastal protection programs in West Point and Sinoe, saying there was the opportunity to develop more projects that would improve the lives of Liberians while protecting the environment. He called for the hastening of the Kpatawee ecotourism development project, saying it would unlock income for the local community.