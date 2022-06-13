Liberia: Albino Society Petitions Legislature for Empowerment, Support to End Discrimination

Monrovia — The Liberia Albino Society (LAS) has petitioned the House of Representatives to enact laws that will end discrimination against them and improve their livelihoods.

In a petition statement delivered to the House on Tuesday at the Capitol, LAS, led by its Executive Director Patricia Logan, said the Liberian Government should emulate other African Countries including Kenya, Tanzania and Mali by establishing special schools and health centers to cater to the needs of its members.

"LAS calls for an end to discrimination and lack of empowerment of its members nationwide. We want to say enough is enough, the segregation and maltreatment of our members over the years and we want urgent attention to our plights... Imagine our members go to school and healthcare facilities daily but are not giving proper attention as is being done for our physically challenge people in the society, and this is completely unacceptable and must be discouraging to the letter," the group said.

It continued: "Additionally, we want sunglasses, caps, buses, special cream and a specialized doctors for our members who continue to suffer from the sun light due to their special conditions. As part of our petition, we call on the national Legislature to enact a law that will provide an empowerment package for our members with focus on job creation, scholarships and many more. We also want a full sponsorship to enact into law June 13, International Albinism awareness day as a working holiday and the provision of mobility for us."

Receiving the petition, the Chairman of the Committee on Claims and Petition, Rep. Gonpue L. Kargon (District #4, Nimba County) lauded the group for exercising their constitutional right by peacefully assembling to engage their Representatives.

He said some of their request are genuine and he will convey their petition to the Speaker for onward submission on the floor to discuss and act on it.

He was joined by Rep. Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis (District #4, Montserrado), the former Chairman of the Committee who also pledged her support to lobby with her colleagues to ensure some of their request are granted.

Albinism is still profoundly misunderstood, socially and medically. The physical appearance of persons with albinism is often the object of erroneous beliefs and myths influenced by superstition, which foster their marginalization and social exclusion. This leads to various forms of stigma and discrimination.

The worst expression of discrimination against persons with albinism is their dehumanization, which lays the foundation for horrifying physical attacks against them. Because some believe that they are magical beings or ghosts, they mutilate or even kill them so their body parts can be used for witchcraft rituals, practice that is common in some parts of Africa.

Although such practice has not been reported against people with albinism in Liberia, they complain of widespread discrimination in the society as outlined in LAS' statement to the Legislature: "The Liberia Albino Society (LAS) is a non for profit organization established to champion the cause through advocacy for the welfare and wellbeing including empowerment of its members across the Country. Members of LAS since its existence has experienced and continue to suffer from barrage of issues and challenges ranging from lack of empowerment, discrimination, Marginalization and many others which has over the years led to the loss of lives of its members across Liberia."