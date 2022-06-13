Namibia: Zambezi Schools Receive Tree-Planting Equipment

KATIMA MULILO — Ten selected schools in the Zambezi region received material and equipment on Friday valued at about N$400 000 from Nilaleg as part of its tree-planting initiative. The equipment includes 5 000-litre water tanks, wire fence, water pumps, pipes, spades, rakes and seedlings.

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy director Fillemon Kayofa, the director of forestry in the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Johnson Ndokosho said the ministry is committed towards achieving its target of planting 10 000 hectares of trees annually.

He applauded Nilaleg and its development partners for playing an active role in fulfilling this mandate by spearheading a tree-planting competition for schools in the country.

"Trees and forests play an essential role in mitigating the impact of climate change. Therefore, planting trees and plants is one of the most important things we can do to contribute to the health of the planet," said Ndokosho.

Upon receiving the donation, Zambezi education director Josty Kawana said trees are imperative for human lives, and encouraging learners to plant trees will go a long way in inspiring them to understand nature, the curriculum and risk management.

"The fastest way to empower learners is to make their work matter in the real world by creating an environment where their efforts will impact other people. If the schools are fully involved in the planning and planting process like now, learners can discover the skills needed by people undertaking these jobs," Kawana added.

The schools which benefited are Masikili Junior Primary, Liswani III Primary School, Malindi Primary School, Lusese Combined School, Isize Combined School, Silumbi Combined School, Mavuluma Combined School, Mbambazi Combined School, Kwena Combined School and the Sanjo Senior Secondary School.