Africa: Sudanese Abroad - 'AU-IGAD-UNITAMS Negotiations Legitimise Coup Regime'

Sudan — The United Sudanese Revolutionary Forces Abroad (USRFA), a revolutionary coordination body of more than 31 Sudanese bodies and entities across the world, expressed their disappointment and rejection of the Trilateral AU-IGAD-UNITAMS negotiations with the coup government.
In their statement on June 11, the USRFA centre were steadfast in their opposition of any talks that sought to legitimise the coup government and exonerate "those who committed unspeakable atrocities in Sudan".
The various signatories also used the statement as an opportunity to highlight the sacrifices of the "millions of peaceful protesters across Sudan, tirelessly putting their lives and wellbeing in grave danger".
According to the USRFA, anything other than the complete rejection of the AU-IGAD-UNITAMS negotiations, would "only maintain and strengthen the set back by the coup regime".
The organisation concluded their statement by reiterating that, they stood firmly with the people of Sudan in their goals to end the coup, establish a civilian-led democratic government, and ensure the military return to their barracks.
Signatories:
Since the initial 26 signatories of the United Sudanese Revolutionary Forces Abroad, at least another five organisations have joined, but their names have not yet been released.
Sudanese Working Group
Sudanese gather abroad to support revolution
British and Irish Engineers Union
International Committee Against Dams
Nubian Assembly of the Gulf
Sudanese-American Women's Organization in Washington
Janjawedi military coup resistance platform in Queensland, Australia
Sudanese Assembly in Belgium
Sweden Revolution Support Network
Philadelphia Democratic Alliance
New Jersey Centre for Democracy and Peace
Sudanese Group of Victims of Torture
Sudanese Front for Change
Sudanese Network for Human Rights - Observer
Popular Campaign for Rights and Duties
Al Shayeb Cultural Forum
Norway Revolution Support Initiative
Our people movement in the United States of America
A platform for freedom, peace, and justice in the displaced
Former judges gather
Officers describe arbitrarily dismissed officers and soldiers and police pensions (Tomorrow's Gathering )
Sudanese Magdrin Pulpit
Voice of the Intifada Radio
Southern California Cultural Forum
Sudanese Women's Union of the United Kingdom and Ireland
Sudanese Club of Berlin