The Mayor of Mogadishu, Omar Mohamud Mohamed (Omar Filish) has officially opened the 8th-grade Examinations in Banadir region where more than 27,000 students sat, Somali National News Agency reports.

The mayor has distributed the exam papers one by one to the students who attended the 8th-grade schools taking part in the unified exam in the Benadir region.

Mayor Omar Filish finally wished success to all the students who sat for the exams today.