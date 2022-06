At least 12 Al-Shabab members were killed in an operation conducted by the Somali National Army (SNA) on Sunday, the state media reported.

The operation took place near Qabdho village under Mataban district of the Hiiraan region in the latest assault against Al-Shabaab.

During the operation the Somali National Army destroyed Al-Shabab bases which they used to collect taxes from the local people, according the army radio, citing SNA officials.