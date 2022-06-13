Kenya: Ruto Bashed for Quoting Non Existent 'Matthew 17 - 29' Verse

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto confidently quoting a nonexistent verse in the Bible during an interview with NTV last night has left tongues wagging.

Ruto quoted the verse while explaining the narrative of how the disciples of Jesus asked him what he has for them given that they had left what they were doing for a living and followed him.

"Let me tell you Joe, even Jesus Christ, I know you are a good Christian, in Matthew I think 17:29, his disciples when they were following him asked him we have left our families and business since we used to be businessmen and come to follow you. What is in it for us?" Ruto stated.

The book of Matthew Chapter 17 has only 27 verses which then begged the question as to which verse DP Ruto aimed to quote.

It became apparent that it was just a small confusion as the verse which the second in command aimed to quote was Matthew 19:27 which quotes 'Peter answered him, "We have left everything to follow you! What then will there be for us?"

The bible verse became the centre of debate in social circles as Kenyans elicited mixed reactions

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu left nothing to chance in the quoting mishap by telling the DP ,"Mathew Chapter 17 ends at verse 27. Praise the Lord," she quoted on twitter.

Ruto quoting the wrong verse has left him on the receiving end as he has portrayed a character a staunch Christian who never misses a sermon on Sunday.

Previously he has asserted that he intends to become an evangelist when he's done with politics.