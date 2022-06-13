Gambia: Barrow Calls On Faith Groups to Propagate Peace, Tolerance

State House, Banjul, 9th June 2022: President Adama Barrow, Thursday, 9th June 2022, made a call on faith groups to propagate and maintain peace and tolerance as a prerequisite for social and economic development. The President was speaking at the Statehouse during a meeting with the Outgoing Vatican Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E Dagoberto Campo Salas, who came to bid him farewell.

President Barrow expressed gratitude to Ambassador Salas for nurturing and expanding the cooperation and collaboration between the Catholic Church and his government. The President noted the support he receives from religious entities, which sway over a large section of the population. He concluded by assuring that The Gambia shall remain an oasis of peace for all religions and that Christians will always find the country a haven for the practice of their faith.

For his part, Ambassador Salas expressed gratitude for the support and fruitful engagement that has been the hallmark between the catholic diocese and the government. He conveyed Pope Francis' fraternal greetings and pledged that the Papacy would continue to be a powerful voice for world peace, human rights, religious tolerance, and shared understanding among all faiths.

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of The Gambia, Dr. Gabriel Mendy CSSP, and Mr. Pierre L.M. Sarr, Liasion Officer between the catholic diocese and the Gambia government, accompanied the Ambassador to the Presidency.