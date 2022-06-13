Gambia: Gina Bass Claims Women's 100M Title in Mauritius

The Gambia and African best female sprinter, Gina Bass won the women's 100m contest at the African Championships in Cote d'Or, Mauritius on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Bass became the first athlete from The Gambia to win a senior continental title after finishing the line at 11.06 seconds.

The Gambia's track queen made history after contesting in the five-day championships, which got under way last Wednesday 8th June 2022.

The women's 100m race was one of the tightest battles of the championships, but the world 200m finalist Bass emerged victorious with a timing of 11.06 seconds, followed by Niger's Aminatou Seyni (11.09seconds) and South Africa's Carina Horn (11.14seconds).

Tubakuta-born Olympian, Bass, improved her own national record by 0.1m/s in the semifinals.

Niger's sprinter Aminatou Seyni won the other semifinal in 11.05 (3.2m/s) but Bass prevailed in the showdown between the pair in the final on Thursday.

"I really thank God for this. It has been a long time that I have been waiting for this," said Gina Bass reacting to her victory.

She said that God really answered her prayers, noting that the morning weather was too harsh compared with the evening.

"I thanked God that the evening weather during the race was much better than the morning."

Gina Bass who has now gained automatic qualification to the World Athletics Championship added that she is hoping for the best in the Oregon finals.