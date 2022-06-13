Gambia: 'Governance Must Be On Pillars of Justice, Accountability'

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the Speaker of the National Assembly says "if we want to sustain economic prosperity, peace, and stability in our sub region, we must take note that governance must be based on the pillars of justice, accountability, and probity and most importantly, the expressed will of the people must be sought and respected," he said.

Hon. Jatta, has prescribed the way to peace and security in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region for endorsement of leaders of the bloc.

Hon. Jatta was speaking during the opening of the first regular session 2022 of the Parliament of the ECOWAS on the 9th of June at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

He seized the opportunity to report some of the progresses registered by The Gambia on political front within the last six years.

"The Gambia has conducted two Presidential and two Parliamentary elections, all of which were peaceful, free, and fair. The outcome of those elections not only reflected the will of The Gambian people, but also clearly demonstrates that sovereign power of nations resides in the people and democracy must be the principle on which the art of statecraft is anchored."

The Gambian Speaker presented the country's stance on election and race to leadership. He says, "The Government and People of The Gambia condemn in the strongest terms the unconstitutional seizure of political power through coup d'etat which is threatening the very fabric of our society."

He said this also includes those leaders who rely on support in Parliament to amend their constitutions to accord themselves extended term limits against the will of their people.

He described the ECOWAS Parliament as the embodiment of the collective desires of a people committed to the ideals of good governance, peace, and prosperity. He assured of support of the National Assembly of The Gambia as a reliable partner in the strive to achieve those goals.

"Aware of the collective ideals on which the ECOWAS was established, I have no doubt that no institution is better situated and strategically positioned to deliver unity, peace, security, and prosperity to our subregion than the ECOWAS Parliament", he said.

Hon Jatta urged for more efforts to be directed at empowering the ECOWAS Parliament with all powers necessary to become an effective community institution.

"For this Parliament to assume Legislative functions and perform effective oversight on ECOWAS Institutions and hold them accountable, its membership must be elected through universal adult suffrage by citizens of Member States."

On the issue of violent extremism, the Gambian Speaker called for all hands on deck and closer collaboration among Member states and sharing of critical information to put the ugly menace into the dustbin of history.