Gambia: Pre-Departure Testing Requirements for Air Travelers to the U.S. Lifted Effective June 12, 2022

The CDC order from December 2, 2021, requiring persons aged two and above to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States, is rescinded, effective June 12, 2022, at 12:01AM ET.

This means that starting at 12:01AM ET on June 12, 2022, air passengers will not need to get tested and show a negative COVID-19 test result or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 prior to boarding a flight to the United States regardless of vaccination status or citizenship. Of note, CDC's Order requiring proof of vaccination for non-citizen non-immigrants to travel to the United States is still in effect. For more information see Requirement for Proof of COVID-19Vaccintation for Air Passengers on CDC's website. Please see the CDC website for further information.

CDC Guidance

The CDC recommends that you do not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated. International travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants. Delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. If you do travel, follow all CDC recommendations before, during, and after travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Order, which took effect November 8, 2021, requiring all nonimmigrant, non-citizen air travelers to the United States to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the United States remains in effect. Travelers should review the CDC website on international travel for additional information.