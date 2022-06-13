Uganda: Fsme Boss, John Walugembe Graduates From Harvard University

13 June 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The executive director of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises (FSME), John Kakungulu Walugembe last week graduated from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government with a masters in Public Administration.

While at Harvard, Walugembe who self-funded his education, was a Mason Fellow.

Walugembe is also an Oxford University Alumnus, who graduated with an MBA in Finance and Economics from the Said Business School in 2017, as a Skoll Scholar.

Walugembe, currently heads the Federation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and is a globally recognised international consultant in the areas of: Small Medium Enterprises(SME) growth, Private sector development and economic development, among others.

Walugembe is also the country representative for the African Management Institute and is the founding executive director of the Oxford Green Finance Initiative a consulting organisation backed by Oxford University, based in Oxford, United Kingdom.

With this education, Walugembe has now joined a list of notable alumni from this leading institution including: John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, Rata Tata, Henry Kissinger and Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, among others.

