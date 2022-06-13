Uganda: Gen Mbadi Assures UPDF Troops in Somalia of Improved Welfare

The Chief of Defence forces (CDF) Gen Wilson Mbadi has urged Uganda troops in Somalia to exercise maximum discipline as the carry on with their duties.

Mbadi who visited several Forward Operating Bases (FOBs)including among others Arbiska, Baledogle and Mogadishu base camp also held meetings with rank and file of the troops.

He applauded the troops for serving selflessly in Somalia and in other parts of Africa

"I'm here to thank you for the work well done, you have served well and represented Uganda effectively,"he said.

Mbadi urged the troops in every FOB to continue exhibiting maximum discipline.

"Before you do anything first ask yourself if it is professionally, legally, spiritually and morally correct" he advised, further saying it was different for one to go wrong if they asked their inner selves before they act.

He briefed the troops on the security situation in Uganda and the region and told the troops that the region cannot achieve developments without peace and security.

"Money fears insecurity," he said. He therefore reminded them of their role in bringing about peace and security in country and region at large.

He further explained in detail to the troops what the force is doing to improve their welfare including accommodation, medical care, education of their children, salary enhancement among others.

The deputy Commander UPDF Land Forces Maj Gen Sam Okiding thanked the troops for serving diligently.

"we are proud of you for making Uganda shine, we walk with our heads high wherever we go and you have done a tremendous job,"

The Ugandan contingent commander in Somalia Brig Gen Keith Katungi, said that soldiers in operation areas gain morale when commanders from strategic leadership talk to them.

"We are grateful for your coming here and we will do the same to the troops," he said.