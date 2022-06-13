Tanzania: Hersi's Solo Run Thrills Yanga Fans

YOUNG Africans members and fans have reacted positively on the development that Hersi Said will run for the club's presidential seat unopposed during the forthcoming general elections.

On July 10th this year, members of the club who are eligible to vote will conduct the polls at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in a move to elect their new leaders.

As such; the tunnel is clear for Hersi to win the presidential post basing on the huge support he gets from members of the club who drum for his victory.

Recently, the club announced that Hersi has met all the required criteria for him to contest for the top post hence the final decision will be made by club's members who will cast their votes on the Election Day.

If he is elected, he will therefore become the first person to hold such key position at the club and this happens to be one of the fruits of transformation which Yanga members wholeheartedly embraced during their Annual General Meeting (AGM).

However, for the Vice-President post, currently, two contestants Arafat Haji and Suma Mwaitenda passed the first verification exercise as they wait for the second verification to determine their fate.

Also, the first verification task cleared 27 people who are eyeing for the available five Executive Committee (EXCOM) membership posts which is also expected to be a tense race.

Meanwhile, Yanga players continue to drill ahead of their upcoming decisive match against Coastal Union at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

A win on the day will guarantee the Jangwani street giants new champions of the season with three more games in hand as they will attain 67 points which practically can't be reached by any other team on the table.

It has been a four-year wait for Yanga to clinch the Premier League throne which is now within their reach and have just one hurdle to clear before reaching that target.

However, facing the Tanga-based outfits has never been a simple task for Yanga as such, football fraternity should expect for yet another entertaining encounter.

They currently sit on sixth place with 34 points from 26 matches hence a victory could drive them into the top four of the ladder which has been their recent target.

After Wednesday's encounter, the duo will face off in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) finals at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha early next month to produce the season's winner of the contest.