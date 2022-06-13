Tanzania: We're Hunting Down Police Killers, Says Mongella

THE government has pledged to leave no stone unturned in bringing to justice murderers of a police officer manning the exercise of erecting beacons within the 1,500 square kilometres in the Loliondo Game Controlled Area (LGCA) on Friday.

This comes as peace and security continues to prevail in the area as workers continue demarcating the area.

Speaking at a Requiem Mass for Garlus Mwita, a police corporal whose life was snatched by a poisonous arrow last week, Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) John Mongella said departed soldier's death has given them fresh impetus in executing the exercise.

"Mwita's death will not deter us, if anything it has lent us an extra push to finalise demarcating the area," said the regional boss.

Mr Mongella assured mourners and Loliondo residents that the exercise will be carried out smoothly as authorities continue to hunt down the killers.

The RC, who described the killers as 'enemies of the country' maintained that authorities will swiftly act in bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

"Mwita was a true patriot who died while defending and safeguarding the country's resources and interests... if I were to die today, I would have preferred the same way," the emotional regional commissioner said.

He further assured that Arusha Region remains peaceful, revealing that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had rallied them to soldier on with demarcating the area, despite Mwita's death.

On his part Head of Special Forces with the Tanzania Police Force (TPF) Mihayo Msikhela described the deceased as a loyal soldier who dedicated his whole life for the country.

The Senior Assistant revealed to mourners gathered at the Ngorongoro District Commissioner's office that the arrow that took away Mwita' life was actually directed at him.

"I'm no stranger to such operations, I was therefore, the target but sadly it landed on him," recounted the Head of Special Operations.

The police officer is said to have died on his way to the hospital after the attack.

In his rejoinder, Tanzania Police Force Commissioner of Operations and Training Liberatus Sabas said whoever planned, orchestrated and executed Mwita's death will be squarely dealt with by the authorities.

"They've tried our patience and we will not relent in hunting them down, day and night," vowed the Police Commissioner.

According to Sabas, Corporal Mwita whose Force number is G 4200 was in Loliondo for a special assignment and was expected to return to his workstation in Dodoma, upon completion of the exercise.

The 36 year-old who will be buried in Musoma, leaves behind a wife and three children.

Meanwhile, the government said Loliondo Game Controlled Area (LGCA) is calm as the ongoing exercise of mounting beckons within the 1,500 square kilometres continues, reports NELLY MTEMA in Dodoma

Chief Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa told a news conference that the Loliondo communities were fully involved in the demarcation of 1,500 square kilometres for game controlled area and 2,500 square kilometres for the public.

Mr Msigwa said the government cannot use force to remove the public warning instigators, who fuel violence with the aim of tampering with the LGCA.

"The public must be informed that LGCA is calm not as being stated in social media," he said.

Likewise, Mr Msigwa took issue with photos and illustrations which have since gone viral on the alleged crisis in Loliondo, saying it has come to their attention that most of the images are outdated and bent on compromising the ongoing exercise.

"It has come to my attention that some of the photos were taken five years ago... we will not bow down to such dirty tricks and we are working on the sources," he said.

The graphic photographs in question depict some men and women from pastoral communities with aghast injuries, adding that the perpetrators of violence are circulating them to win sympathy in the public.