Tanzania Sees Massive Upturn in Tourism, Says Msigwa

THE Royal Tour film starring President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been a blessing in the tourism sector both in terms of influx of tourists and revenue generation, the Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa affirmed.

In his monthly address to the media, Mr Msigwa said the number of tourists who visited 22 attractions under the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) went up from 59,664 registered in April and May last year to 115,194 in the same period this year.

Mr Msigwa attributed the increase as a result of massive promotion brought about by the Royal Tour documentary.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to President Samia for the great idea of producing the documentary, which is a unique way to advertise and promote Tanzania's abundant tourism attractions.

"This documentary will definitely result in a huge influx of tourist arrivals in Tanzania," he said.

As for the revenue collected, he said the collection shot to 15.559bn/- under review in April and May this year in comparison to 5.735bn/- collected during the same period last year.

He said as a result of the Royal Tour documentary, the country has been experiencing an increasing number of direct flights to Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) with tourists onboard.

With the booming tourism sector, Mr Msigwa said chances are that five-million annual tourists' visits target by 2025 will be attained before the year.

Elaborating, he named the airlines which have started direct flights to KIA as Turkish Airline, adding that it has resumed flights and will be flying four days a week. His list included the German based-Eurowings and Swiss Edelweiss Air, which all he said was a result of the documentary strategy.

He said that the Royal Tour is a modern way of advertising Tanzania to the world as televisions and social media are effectively being used to highlight the documentary.

"After the launching of the documentary, among others are the success in boosting the tourism sector, bringing in more investors, and telling the world about our culture," he said.

Mr Msigwa said all strategic projects are on good course as they are expected to be completed on time.

On the upcoming National Population and Housing Census, the chief government spokesperson said preparations have reached 88 per cent, calling upon Tanzanians to get ready for the exercise in August 23rd, this year.

Moreover, Mr Msigwa said the postcode and residential address operation has been of success so far, as it has reached more than 12.3 million compared to its target of 11.7 million residential.

He said all wards have postcodes urging the public to effectively use the opportunities to do business, adding that now Tanzania has set in place its own version of world map dubbed as NaPA application available in playstore.