Tanzania: Tz, Oman Bolster Ties

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday arrived in the Sultanate of Oman for a three-state visit, in which the two countries seek to promote and cement bilateral relations to serve joint interests in all spheres.

The Tanzania leader was received by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at the Royal Airport in Muscat, Oman.

Available statistics show that in 2021, trade volume between Tanzania and Oman stood at 302.3bn/- whereas trade balance is 186.5bn/-. Tanzania imported goods worth 244.4bn/-, while its exports stood at 57.9bn/-.

Tanzania's exports to Oman include foodstuffs such as meat and other commodities, while it imports range from oil derivatives, electrical to home appliances.

Along with His Majesty the Sultan, the Tanzanian President was received by Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said and the newly appointed Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Tanzania, Mr Saud bin Hilal Al Shidhani.

Also present at the airport to receive President Samia was Tanzania Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Mr Abdallah Kilima.

In the course, President Samia was accorded a 21-gun salute after which the Sultan led her to a reception hall, passing through two rows of the guard of honour of the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO).

During the visit, views on various aspects will be exchanged in an effort to achieve aspirations of both countries and promote joint cooperation.

Oman and Tanzania have shared history spreading over thousands of years, based on cultural and trade exchanges.

"The visit reflects the keenness of His Majesty the Sultan and President Samia to promote bilateral relations to serve joint interests in all spheres," according to news report from Oman.

Meanwhile, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) said it is making efforts to strengthen economic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and Tanzania by encouraging investments.

The chamber mentioned other areas of cooperation as holding introductory seminars and bilateral meetings between Omani businessmen and their Tanzanian counterparts, setting up economic forums and exchanging trade delegations.

"The official visit of President Samia to the Sultanate of Oman reflects the keenness of the two leaderships to develop the solid historical relations between the two friendly countries by building on the relations over the past decades.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The two countries have consolidated cooperation in various fields, especially the economic and trade sectors," the Chairman of the OCCI Board of Director, Engineer Rida Juma Al Saleh, stated upon arrival by the Tanzanian leader.

This is the second visit by President Samia in the Gulf States after her visit in Dubai in February, this year, where she graced the Tanzania Day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which involved over 190 countries.

During her visit in Dubai, President Samia said Tanzania is ready to work closely with other countries to boost investment, business and trade for mutual benefit of all parties.

She said her government has continued to improve the business and investment climate in Tanzania as part of the efforts to attract investors to the East African nation.

During her visit in Oman, President Samia is being accompanied by the Minister for Energy, Mr January Makamba, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Pindi Chana and Zanzibar's Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed.

The list also includes Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mbarouk Nassoro Mbarouk and Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ms Fatma Rajab.