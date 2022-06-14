Rwanda: Police Tips Security Companies on Professionalism

Equipping security firms with enough and professional skills is key to boosting security and their professionalism as well.

This was highlighted by Alphonse Sinzi, the Director of Training and Professional Standard, under the Infrastructure Security and Private Security Service Providers Department, during a training that was offered by Rwanda National Police to private security companies last week.

The training aimed at boosting their professionalism and to also act as a platform for further workshops, from which security firms can receive legit documents to operate anywhere within the security industry.

Some of the security companies that took part in the training include; Delta, Dicel, Easco, Excel, Excellent, GardaWorld, Guardsmark, Highsec, Isco, Quick Star, Rgl, Royal Security, Rucosec, Scar Ltd, Top Sec and Veterans Ltd.

"Security guards work at different and big places, so they really need to get as much training as possible and that is a routine that we always go by," Sinzi said.

Guards, along with their security firms were reminded to be more hospitable and patriotic as usual since they are representing the country with their work.

They were also encouraged to be more vigilant while on duty, in order not to give room to any terrorism or insecurity related crimes.

Violette Mukampunga, one of the security guards at the training, and has been working in this profession for seven years now, told this publication that this was such an amazing opportunity that was imperative.

"We learnt a lot from the training and we wanted it for sure. It was my very first time attending this sort of workshop and I would suggest that the Rwanda National Police keeps on providing such training, since they have a lot of amazing content that can be useful in our career as guards."

When asked about the way forward, Sinzi revealed that soon they are introducing a new system of offering some courses and training, "Basic training will start in September 2022. With the new law, all the security guards will have to attend three months of training sessions and later be given legit documents/certificates that can not only permit them to work in any security company in Rwanda, but also in any country around the world within the security field."

As confirmed by various security companies, the training increased alertness and readiness and mainly refreshed the guards.

"We strongly believe that now all the guards are very well sharpened and the difference will be noticed in their respective workplace. We are so confident that they are going to deliver the best from now on, during the CHOGM and in the future as well, for they are very ready," said William Gichohi, GardaWorld Country Manager.