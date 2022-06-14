Rwanda: U-18 Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda to Face Tanzania in Opener

The U-18 girls' national basketball team will start their quest for a ticket to the U-18 Afrobasket finals against Tanzania today.

The game will get underway at 5pm at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo.

The 2022 FIBA Zone Five U-18 Afrobasket Preliminaries for both Boys and Girls gets underway on Monday June 13 to Saturday June 18 in Kampala.

The winners automatically qualify for U18 Afrobasket finals that will be played at the Mahamasina Sports Palace in Antananarivo in Madagascar from July 23 to August 7.

Three teams - Hosts Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania - are taking part in the Qualifiers. Each of the three countries have two teams - Boys and Girls.

Meanwhile, the U-18 boys' national basketball team will be up against Uganda at 8pm.

Kenya had earlier confirmed participation before pulling out at the minute.

Other Zone V nations Burundi, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan are not coming for the tournament.

The teams are facing off twice in a round robin; meaning - Rwanda Boys and Girls teams will play four games against Uganda and Tanzania twice.

Fixtures

Monday, June 13 Girls: Rwanda Vs Tanzania - 5pm Boys: Uganda Vs Rwanda - 8pm

Tuesday, June 14 Girls: Rwanda Vs Uganda - 5pm Boys: Uganda Vs Tanzania - 8pm

Wednesday, June 15 Girls: Uganda Vs Tanzania - 5pm Boys: Rwanda Vs Tanzania - 8pm

Thursday, June 16 Girls: Tanzania Vs Rwanda - 5pm Boys: Rwanda Vs Uganda - 8pm

Friday, June 17 Girls: Uganda Vs Rwanda - 5pm Boys: Tanzania Vs Uganda - 8pm

Saturday, June 18 Girls: Tanzania Vs Uganda - 5pm Boys: Tanzania Vs Rwanda - 8pm

Today

Girls Rwanda Vs Tanzania 5pm

Boys Rwanda Vs Uganda 8pm