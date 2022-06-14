Rwanda: APR Beaten as Kiyovu Slip Up in Rusizi

13 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The destiny of the Rwanda premier league trophy is still undecided after both APR and Kiyovu failed to get three points against AS Kigali and Espoir respectively on Monday evening.

APR wanted any result but a win against AS Kigali to keep the title race in control but two goals from Haruna Niyozima and Fabrice Mugheni in either half were enough for the City of Kigali-sponsored side to dent the military side's chances of winning the league title for the third time in a row.

The result could have seen the league leaders drop from the top of the table had Kiyovu claimed all three points with a win over Espoir, a result that could have put them in pole position to win their first league title in 29 years.

However, Francis Haringingo's players failed to capitalize on APR's slip up as they only managed a goalless draw to remain second with 62 points, one point behind the army side.

The title is now APR's to lose ahead of their clash against Police but Kiyovu still believe everything is possible once they manage to beat Marine on Thursday at Muhanga Stadium.

However, it won't obviously be an easy test for Kiyovu to beat a side that came from 2 goals down to beat Rayon Sports 3-2 in Rubavu on Monday.

Meanwhile, APR's next opponents, Police, had an afternoon to forget as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Bugesera while relegated Gicumbi were beaten 3-1 by Rutsiro FC.

Etoile de l'est dropped to the relegation zone after failing to beat Gorilla FC in Ngoma as the match between the two sides ended goalless while Musanze beat Mukura 1-0 to keep their hopes of finishing in the top six.

Rwanda premier league Table

1. APR 63pts

2. Kiyovu 62pts

3. AS Kigali 48pts

4. Rayon Sports 47

5. Mukura 44pts

6. Police 40pts

7. Musanze 40pts

8. Marine 37 pts

9. Espoir 35 pts

10. Bugesera 34pts

11. Gasogi 33pts

12. Etincelles 31pts

13. Gorilla 30pts

14. Rutsiro 29pts

15. Etoile 29pts

16. Gicumbi 18pts

Monday

APR FC 0-2 AS Kigali

Espoir FC 0-0 Kiyovu Sports

Musanze FC 1-0 Mukura

Etoile de l'est 0-0 Gorilla FC

Gicumbi FC 1-3 Rutsiro FC

Bugesera FC 2-0 Police FC

Marines FC 3-2 Rayon Sports

