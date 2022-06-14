Rwanda: UK Migrants Expected in Kigali on June 14

The first group of migrants and asylum seekers who will be transferred from UK is expected to arrive in Kigali on Tuesday, June 14.

The development follows a ruling by the UK appeal court on Monday, which dismissed the application for an injunction that meant to stop the plane from taking off.

The panel of three judges at the London-based Court of Appeal led by Justice Singh ruled that High Court Judge, Jonathan Swift had conducted the balancing exercise properly and did not err in principle nor in the approach he took.

The appellants were challenging a decision by the UK-based high court, which had ruled to give a go ahead to the airlifting.

Singh added; "He (Jonathan Swift) weighed all the factors and reached a conclusion which he was reasonably entitled to reach on the material before him.

"This court cannot therefore interfere with that conclusion."

On April 14, Rwanda and the United Kingdom announced a major partnership under which the former will receive migrants and asylum seekers from the UK.

Rwanda ready

Rwanda has announced that it has put all necessary requirement to host the migrants and asylum seekers from UK.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Rwanda government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo described Rwanda as a very welcoming society, saying that Rwandans have been in similar predicament.

"We understand the plight of the people who are forced to leave their homes and live in precarious conditions," she said.

Currently, Rwanda hosts over 130,000 refugees, some have lived in Rwanda for over 25 years and according to Makolo, Rwanda identify with the plight of vulnerable people and it is one of the reasons Rwanda is having a Migration and Economic Development Partnership with the UK.

Upon arrival, they will be accommodated at Hope Hostels. At the hostel, they will be registered and their asylum claims will be received and recorded.

The claims will be assessed based on Rwandan refugee laws and international conventions. The assessment will determine whether they get refugee status. Those granted refugees status will be given due papers.

For those who won't be willing to take the refugee status will also be offered an opportunity to stay in Rwanda, and if they stay, they will be granted a residence permit.

The New Times also established that both, those who are granted the refugee status and those who are granted the option to stay, will be given packages to facilitate them to stay in the country, integrate and acquire some skills for the long term plan so that in future they are able to sustain themselves.

The Rwanda-UK Migration and Economic Development Partnership intends to disrupt the business model of organised crime gangs that make a fortune from illegally shipping migrants to the UK; will also intend to deter migrants from putting their lives at risk.

The partnership was shaped in a manner that prioritises the dignity and rights of migrants, empowering them with a range of opportunities for building a better life in a country which has been consistently ranked as one of the world's safest.

The partnership is the first of its kind, and has been referred to as an innovative solution to a broken global immigration system.