Rwanda: CHOGM Delegates to Enjoy RwandAir Discounts

RwandAir has offered a 15 per cent saving off flights for passengers across its extensive network, in line with the forthcoming Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The high-level meeting slated for June 20 to 26 is set to attract over 5000 delegates in Rwanda from 54 member states of the Commonwealth, a third of the world's population.

Government officials, business executives, young entrepreneurs, and civil societies around the world will convene together to have meaningful discussions on common political and economic challenges and opportunities, among others.

In an official statement by the national carrier on June 13, flights booked between June 13 and 25 will enjoy a 15 per cent discount using a special code CHOGM22 at rwandair.com.

The offer applies to all destinations across RwandAir's network and enables customers to travel to 22 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The carrier has also added extra London flights.

"The increased schedule will run between June 11 and July 3, including select non-stop flights direct to Kigali," it stated.

Jimmy Musoni, RwandAir Chief Commercial Officer, said: "For the first time in over a decade, we will see an African country host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, so RwandAir is very pleased to welcome the world to Rwanda."

To recognise this "hugely important" milestone for Rwanda, he said, "We wanted to share with our customers some great savings on fares to every destination across our extensive network."

RwandAir is an anchor partner for the Commonwealth Business Forum.

With a fleet of twelve aircraft, including two wide-body Airbus A330s, the airline currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The previous CHOGM took place in 2018 in London. After two consecutive postponements because of Covid-19 impacts, Rwanda had time to make ends meet and fast track with preparations as it is only counting a few days to the D-day.

From infrastructure, logistics, and venue arrangements, the country is undergoing preparations to ensure delegates have a smooth experience during their stay and be able to make the most of the four forums and side events scheduled on the margin of CHOGM.

Under the theme: "Delivering a common future: Connect, Innovate, and Transform," the event will feature the Commonwealth Business Forum, Youth Forum, Women Forum, and People Forum.