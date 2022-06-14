Rwanda: How Much Do Amavubi Players Get in Bonuses?

There is more in just making it in the squad of the national men's football team. It not only gets a player excited to represent the country but they also stand a chance to be rewarded cash bonuses depending on how good the country performs in international competitions.

In Rwanda, Bonuses are given to the entire squad and technical staff when Amavubi win a competitive match and are likely to increase when the country fares well in the knockout stages of a continental tournament.

But how much does a player get in case they get a call up to the national team? And how much does each of the players pocket in case they help the national team win or draw a match?

Generally, local players who are called to the final squad to play out of the country are given $ 500 (Rwf 500 000) each while players from abroad get $ 1000 (Rwf 1000 000).

However, Times Sport understands that locals are reportedly given $ 200 (Rwf 200 000) in case the national team is hosting the match while players who are dropped from the final squad are given Rwf 50 000.

The players are also awarded an additional $ 1000 (Rwf 1 million) in bonuses for every competitive match won but no bonuses are given out when the national team fails to win a match, be it a draw or a defeat.

It is, however, not clear how much players earn in bonuses when they successfully qualify Amavubi to the finals of either the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the African Nations Championships (CHAN) or the FIFA World Cup.

The bonuses given to the players and technical staff may change according to how far the team reaches at either tournament.

Times Sport has established that each player that was part of the Amavubi squad that qualified for the CHAN 2018 finals was given $ 3000 and the same amount was given to each of the players and technical staff that qualified the national team to the CHAN 2021 finals.

A reliable source at the Ministry of Sports, however, revealed that the Ministry is working on a policy in which they will make public the fixed bonuses that national team players from different sporting disciplines will be getting upon selection.