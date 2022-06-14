South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa Murder - Is This a Case of Police Incompetence? Experts Weigh in

13 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

The forensic detective in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Thabo Mosia, has come under fire. We looked at what was done - and not done - at the murder scene, and asked forensic experts for their take.

Forensic detective Thabo Mosia has been on the witness stand for three weeks in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain was murdered in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

He was with friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala, his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and her family, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo and Zandi's boyfriend, Longwe Twala.

In October 2020, Fisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.

Eight years after Meyiwa's death, Mosia stood in the witness box at the Pretoria High Court and was being cross-examined on what he did when he arrived at the crime scene on Sunday, 26 October 2014.

So far, Mosia has told the court:

He did not take gunshot residue tests from the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was murdered;

He...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X