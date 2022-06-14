Rwanda: FIBA W.Cup Qualifiers - Rwanda Faces Uganda in First Warm-Up Game

14 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national basketball team will start its warm-up games with a match against Uganda on June 22 in Cairo, Egypt.

Cheikh Sarr's team is expected to travel to Cairo on June 19, where they will play warm up friendly games against Uganda, Egypt and Jordan as part of their preparations for the forthcoming second window of the FIBA Word Cup qualifiers, which will get underway from July 1 to 3 in Kigali.

The Senegalese tactician is confident that the friendly matches will contribute to the improvement of their level of performance ahead of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers second window.

During the first window of the qualifiers that was held in Dakar, Senegal in March, Rwanda finished last in its group after failing to win a single game.

Rwanda will be looking to put up a strong performance in the upcoming window in order to secure one of the three qualification places in Group B which also comprises Tunisia, South Sudan and Cameroon.

After playing against Uganda in the build-up games, Rwanda will take on Egypt at the same venue on June 23, and then play against Jordan on June 24 before returning to Kigali on June 26 for final preparations.

Currently, the team is camping at Sainte Famille Hotel and conducts their daily training sessions at the BK Arena under the instruction of Senegalese tactician, Cheikh Sarr and his assistant Charles Mushumba.

Roster:

Ntore Habimana (Patriots), Olivier Turatsinze (IPRC Kigali), Jean de Dieu Umuhoza (UGB), Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Imad Ruhamyandekwe (Canada), Robeyns William (Belgium), Bruno Nyamwasa (Patriots), Justin Uwitonze (RP-IPRC Kigali) and Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots).

Others are Adelin Mugasa Ndayishimiye (Pologne), Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Emile Galois Kazeneza (USA), Axel Olenga Mpoyo (REG), Cadeau de Dieu Furaha (USA), Patrick Ngabonziza (Orion), Noah Bigirumwami (USA) and Marius Ntwari (USA).

Friendly games

June 22

Rwanda Vs Uganda

June 23

Rwanda Vs Egypt

June 24

Rwanda Vs Jordan

