Nigeria: Atiku Can't Stop Tinubu From Becoming President, Says Ekiti Rep

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Bamisile, has boasted that the former Vice President and the Peoples' Democratic Party's Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, could not stop the former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from realising his ambition as the next president of Nigeria.

Bamisile added that the stunning way with which Tinubu surmounted all hurdles to emerge the presidential candidate of the All Progeressive Congress (APC) confirmed his shrewdness and deftness in politics, saying that PDP could not stop the former governor of Lagos State from realising his ambition.

Bamisile, who is representing Gbonyin/Ekiti East/Emure Federal Constituency, also predicted a landslide victory for the APC's Governorship Candidate in Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, in the June 18 election.

He spoke in Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, on Saturday while distributing cars, motorbikes, dryers, and other materials worth over N300 million to his constituents as dividends of democracy.

Bamisile, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), posited that Tinubu has all the requisite qualities to be president and was upbeat that Nigerians would vote for him.

He said: "Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a well-loved political leader and this he earned because of the good governance he had succeeded in entrenching in Lagos State. So, I see him winning the 2023 presidential poll.

"He has all it takes. He has the experience, network of connections, good friends and popularity to triumph over Abubakar Atiku of the PDP. Though, I am not saying the former VP is not strong, but Tinubu is stronger and more popular.

"The fact that he laid a foundation for Lagos' development will bolster his chances among Nigerians."

On the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti, Bamisile said that the ruling party is solidly on ground and is set to triumph.