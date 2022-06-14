Nigeria: 2023 - Moghalu Exits ADC After Losing Presidential Ticket

13 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

African Democratic Party (ADC) presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, has resigned from the party after he failed to clinch the presidential ticket.

In a letter posted on his official Twitter account, Moghalu cited fundamental clash of values with ADC leaders as a reason for leaving the party.

Recall Moghalu lost in the primaries to Dumebi Kachikwu, on June 8.

Kachikwu garnered 977 votes in the primary election of the party that was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Moghalu, who was the presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections, could only poll 589 votes.

In a letter written to the National Chairman of ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu, Moghalu claimed the conduct of the election "revealed a fundamental clash of values between me and your leadership of the party."

He said his resignation is with immediate effect while noting that his sacrifices for the party was jettisoned for an immediate gain during the primary election and accused Nwosu of not providing a level playing field contrary to his memo to the aspirants before the contest.

