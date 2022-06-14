Nigeria: Peter Obi Group Flays Alleged Igbo Intimidation At Registration Centres

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has condemned the alleged intimidation of people of South-east origin at some voter registration centres in Lagos State.

The group also describes as unacceptable, the prevention of voters registration exercises in some parts of Imo State.

POSN stated this while reacting to series of viral videos of unbelievable intimidation of adults, who had peacefully attempted to contribute their civic quota to the democratic process of obtaining their PVCs.

The group therefore, called on security agencies to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to tame the ugly trend.

The POSN statement was signed by the spokesperson, Sani Saeed Altukry.

The group further implored INEC to distribute more equipment and personnel to the allocated registration centres in Lagos State particularly, and other states of the federation that require same urgent attention to effectively register all adults who desire to exercise their civic rights in 2023 and beyond.

Part of the statement read: "We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the intimidation and violence evidently meted out to the people from the South-east origin resident in Lagos State, who went to exercise their fundamental rights of getting registered as voters to be eligible to perform their simple civic duty of voting during elections in Nigeria.

"Few weeks ago, similar incidents were reported about people being chased out of a registration centre in Imo State by those alleged to be bandits.

"These developments in our democratic polity are extremely worrying and should be of great concern to our security agencies.

"We commend INEC for establishing emergency registration centres in Enugu, Lagos and other locations, which has given eligible youths the opportunity to register, while we continue to call for extension of the registration deadline beyond June 30 so as not to disenfranchise millions of eligible Nigerians who are willing to exercise their civic duties.

"We commend the electoral body for their recent press release, which clearly suggests they are genuinely working towards making sure that any eligible Nigerian desirous of obtaining a PVC will be granted such civic right by the Commission.

"However, we are of the view that 209 additional machines will not be enough to ease the congestion. If INEC is serious about solving this problem, it should be distributing 1,000 machines, not 209."