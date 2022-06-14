South Africa: The State Crisis of Today Goes Beyond the Future of Ramaphosa and Undermines the Future of SA

opinion

The crisis surrounding the theft on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm ought not to distract our focus from the wider state crisis. The Zuma era operated according to norms of illegality that overrode those of the Constitution and criminal law. That undermining of constitutionalism, with dominant counternorms of criminality, continues today and threatens the integrity of the state.

The character of the crisis that we face in the country today bears similar features to that which have been identified before. Under Jacob Zuma, through State Capture, state institutions and norms were bypassed, or their status undermined in order to serve the interests of the Guptas and enable them to dictate state and state-owned entity appointments.

This chain of communication and command also served to ensure special access to information enabling the Guptas to be at a significant advantage in applying for tenders and a range of other ways of bypassing regular procedures for their enrichment.

Much of what was done by Zuma and his allies in government undermined legality and often diverted funds intended for the poor, whether with Nkandla, water projects in Giyani and a range of cases where others benefited illegally from state funding.

