South Africa: June 16th 2022, and Young People in Orlando Have Nothing to Celebrate

opinion

After 28 years of freedom in South Africa, young people in Orlando, Soweto, are still struggling.

Orlando is one of the most depressed parts of Soweto, quite broken compared to other parts of Soweto like Meadowlands or Diepkloof.

The rent is lower. It's dusty, there are no pavements or drains, young people don't have playgrounds and the parks have been vandalised.

To tell the story of 16 June 2022, I went to some of Orlando's schools because we need to hear about the experience of young people in schools and in their communities. I interviewed learners about their challenges and what they think the President should do to address them. This is what they had to say.

Kamogelo Tendani Rasanabo is a 15-year-old Grade 9 learner at Lofentse Girls High School.

'Literacy problem'

"Literacy is a big problem in our schools. Most learners are struggling to read... I suggest that some people should be employed to help them. Bullying is the most common problem. We need psychologists in our schools. There is a lack of confidence due to the lack of trained educators. Low self-esteem is the problem as well," said Kamogelo.

Gudulethu Tshifhiwa Mngomezulu is a 14-year-old Grade 9...