South Africa: Sixteen Critical Questions to Be Asked in Probing Phala Phala Game Farm Heist

opinion

Lumko Mtimde is a former Special Adviser to the Minister in the Presidency. He is also an ANC and SACP member.

The narrative surrounding the robbery has not probed critical questions that need to be answered by the former head of state security, Police Minister Bheki Cele, the Presidential Protection Unit and the State Security Agency.

When full transparency is limited by legal constraints, citizens become disadvantaged in assessing for themselves the truth or otherwise of a story. In such situations, society gets subjected to multiple opinions -- with limitations -- from analysts, speculation, "independent" investigations and media reports. The accused suffers the consequences of stories told based on one side of the facts.

The amaBhungane report on the theft from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm relied on information from the affidavit deposed by Arthur Fraser in the case he opened and interviews with a few of the affected parties -- but with no version from the Phala Phala farm manager, President Ramaphosa, the SAPS Presidential Protection Unit (PPU), State Security Agency, etc.

As a result, the "evidence" in the Arthur Fraser case file, including an edited video from the security camera footage, is a limited source of...