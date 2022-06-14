South Africa: Navigating a Network of Artist Studios in the Centre of Joburg

analysis

While Open Studios wasn't trying to provide an alternative to Johannesburg's art fairs and galleries, it was short-circuiting the conventional networks of viewing, buying and selling art and, in doing so, establishing a new audience base in the city. By opening up their spaces to the public, artists can sell their works right off the walls of the studio.

"Do you know what the next stop is?" asks the man with the camera around his neck as he steps onto the shuttle, idling on Doornfontein's 5th street.

"Living Artist's Emporium," responds a passenger, without looking up from his phone.

"Is that at Victoria Yards?"

"It's at The Tennis Club," says someone seated at the back. "I used to go for lessons there when I was in school."

"I used to party there," says someone else.

I am eavesdropping on a group of small-talking strangers as we wait for the shuttle to take us to our next destination. It's the last Sunday of May in Johannesburg and we've just finished touring the many artist studios of Ellis House. Before that, it was the crowded passageways of August House, home to more than 50 independent artists, most of whom had opened their...