Rwanda: Sunrise Coach Plots Quick Comeback to Rwanda Premier League

14 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Sunrise FC head coach Innocent Seninga has high hopes that his club will make a quick return to the top flight division when they take on Vision FC on Tuesday.

The Nyagatare-based side was relegated to the second division last season, alongside Muhanga FC, after a poor run of results.

In the battle to return to the top division, Seninga has not lost any match this season and the team are favourities to return to the top flight.

"We are now building a team which can compete on a high level once again, we need to win the game against Vision as we want to be promoted to the top division," Seninga said.

The winning teams over two legs will automatically secure promotion to the topflight league for the 2022/23 season.

Tuesday

Semi-finals

Sunrise Vs Vision

Rwamagana Vs Interforce

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X