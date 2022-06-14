Rwanda: Sunrise Coach Plots Quick Comeback to Rwanda Premier League

Sunrise FC head coach Innocent Seninga has high hopes that his club will make a quick return to the top flight division when they take on Vision FC on Tuesday.

The Nyagatare-based side was relegated to the second division last season, alongside Muhanga FC, after a poor run of results.

In the battle to return to the top division, Seninga has not lost any match this season and the team are favourities to return to the top flight.

"We are now building a team which can compete on a high level once again, we need to win the game against Vision as we want to be promoted to the top division," Seninga said.

The winning teams over two legs will automatically secure promotion to the topflight league for the 2022/23 season.

Tuesday

Semi-finals

Sunrise Vs Vision

Rwamagana Vs Interforce