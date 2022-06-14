South Africa: Eskom Confirms Fire At Duvha Power Station in Mpumalanga

analysis

Eskom says a fire broke out on Monday morning at its notoriously problematic Duvha Power Station. No injuries were reported.

Eskom has confirmed reports that a fire broke out on Monday morning at Duvha Power Station, 15km east of eMalahleni in Mpumalanga.

In a statement, Eskom said the fire broke out in Unit 2 at Duvha Power Station but "was quickly extinguished" and they are "investigating the root cause of the fire and extent of damage and possible return to service".

The fire follows several incidents of what Eskom officials described as sabotage during May.

On 19 May, a power cable leading to a valve at Tutuka Power Station's Unit 5 was cut, with officials on the same day confirming that an air pipeline had also been cut. The following day, cables were cut and stolen at the Hendrina Power Station. On 21 and 22 May, a cable was cut on Unit 1 at Matla Power Station.

Local news outlets reported earlier in the day on official denials and attempts to downplay the fire. Lenny Maseko, a spokesperson for Duvha, reportedly told the Middelburg Observer that there had been an oil spill.

