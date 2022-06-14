South Africa: Sassa, Ramaphosa Say Social Relief of Distress Payments Will Be Made Within the Week

13 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

A statement released on Monday by the South African Social Security Agency said 'payments for the new cycle of the Covid-19 SRD grant (from April 2022) will be paid as from mid-June 2022. Sassa will continue clearing outstanding payments from the previous cycle as and when the bank details are confirmed'.

Outstanding payments of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant, according to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), "will not be done together, but will be done month-by-month. Sassa will do these multiple payments in a month until the backlog is finalised, whereafter monthly payments will resume".

Last week, Maverick Citizen reported that civil society organisations #PayTheGrants, Amandla.mobi, Black Sash, the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and the Social Policy Initiative had raised the alarm that millions of poor people had not received their SRD grants for the months of April and May, which was causing massive mental health strain and financial anguish.

"People are desperate for the grant... As civil society we strongly condemn the lack of urgency to assist the vulnerable and [we are] considering how to hold the state to account to fulfil its constitutional obligations," Black Sash spokesperson Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker told Maverick Citizen after...

