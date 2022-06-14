South Africa: We Beatified Ramaphosa and Didn't Question His Credibility - Now We Must Confront the Uncomfortable

opinion

Zukiswa Pikoli is a journalist at Maverick Citizen.

We are dealing with the consequences of having questionable leaders running the country without being challenged.

Confrontation often gets a bad rap for being antagonistic and conflictual when in fact it can be positive. Confrontation can be about resolution and forging a better way forward from an impasse or wrongdoing. We should not shrink away from the uneasy or uncomfortable because, most times, that is how we learn life's important lessons and our mettle is fortified.

Let us take the matter of President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm burglary and Arthur Fraser's criminal charges against him. By what are we being confronted here?

Fraser is hardly the most principled person and is clearly fighting for his own survival after being implicated in our neverending State Capture saga. But this does not mean that what he is accusing the President of is untrue.

Ramaphosa has been steadily losing his "Thuma mina" lustre with a stream of questionable behaviour, such as using state funds for his presidential campaign (which, by the way, he still needs to account for) and now this mysterious theft cover-up.

It is important that we remind ourselves that we are indeed able...