Rwanda: Rwamagana Disqualified From Division 2 Playoffs

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has disqualified Rwamagana City from playoffs of the second division league after fielding a suspended player in the quarter-finals last week.

Rwamagana had seen off AS Muhanga to advance to semi-finals, but the latter appealed to Ferwafa over Joshua Mbanza, who was used in the return-leg while he was ineligible with three cumulative yellow cards.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, Ferwafa Secretary General, Henri Muhire, confirmed that Rwamagana was penalised with an immediate disqualification and, as a result, AS Muhanga will take their place in the semis.

"Rwamagana City was forfeited for using a suspended player with three yellow cards in their previous match against AS Muhanga," Muhire confirmed in a telephone interview.

Responding to Rwamagana's complaint of not being given a chance to explain themselves, Muhire said that there is a provision in the rules that guide Ferwafa competitions.

"Everything was done according to the rules, so we just had to verify and take the measure, and that is exactly what we did."

AS Muhanga will face Interforce in the last four, with the winner automatically securing a ticket to the 2022/23 Rwanda premier league.

Sunrise will be up against Vision FC in the other semi-final berth.