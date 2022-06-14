Rwanda: Kigali Schools to Close During Commonwealth Heads of Govt Meeting Week

The Ministry of Education on Monday, June 13 announced that all day schools in Kigali will be closed from 20 to 26 June the time the country will be hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

At least 54 countries will be represented, with over 40 heads of government already confirmed to attend the meeting that will attract over 5,000 delegates.

According to a statement from the education ministry, the decision was made to ease traffic flow in Kigali during CHOGM, and to avoid disruptions to movement of day students and their teachers.

Those in boarding schools will continue with their studies.

MINEDUC also communicated that the end of term three exams for students who follow the national curriculum will begin on 27 June 2022 countrywide.

A detailed timetable of the examinations will be provided by the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA).

The ministry called upon all day students who will be going home to use the time to revise their studies and those who can, to engage in distance learning while at home.

Many of the students will be getting ready for the national examinations slated for Mid July to early August where over 400,000 students will to sit for the exams.