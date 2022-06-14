South Africa: Late Disclosure of Docket in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial 'A Miscarriage of Justice', Court Told

analysis

Advocates in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa were on Monday unable to agree on a postponement date after advocate Zandile Mshololo asked for more time to consult with her client.

The Pretoria High Court on Monday heard that a second docket, which advocate Zandile Mshololo received a copy of last Wednesday, was "an internal opinion by a junior State advocate which was without merit".

Mshololo is representing Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five men accused of murdering Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, in Vosloorus in October 2014. The five face charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The docket, from the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, recommended that Meyiwa's girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, with Gladness Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Mthokosizi Thwala, Tumelo Madlala and Maggie Phiri, should be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

They were all with Meyiwa when what they alleged was a botched robbery that led to his murder occurred.

Although the trial started in April, Mshololo only received a copy of the second...