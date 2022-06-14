South Africa: Three Rhino Poaching Suspects Arrested As New Board Steps in At Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife

analysis

Under public pressure for its recent failure to stem a renewed wave of rhino poaching, the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife agency has announced the arrest of three suspects in the space of two days at its flagship Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.

Two alleged poachers drove down to the park from their homes in Mpumalanga and rented or borrowed a rural home just a stone's throw from the boundary fence, to keep a close watch on rhino movements and field ranger patrols before entering the park.

A third suspect, from nearby Mtubatuba, tore off his shirt and tried to bolt when he spotted a patrol helicopter circling above him, but he was chased down by a K9 dog unit and arrested soon afterwards.

Although all three men were caught before they could kill any rhinos, the death toll for the species has already reached 123 in KwaZulu-Natal in the first six months of this year -- mostly in the 97,000-hectare Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.

Ezemvelo has been in turmoil for more than a decade....