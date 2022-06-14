South Africa: Three Rhino Poaching Suspects Arrested As New Board Steps in At Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife

13 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Under public pressure for its recent failure to stem a renewed wave of rhino poaching, the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife agency has announced the arrest of three suspects in the space of two days at its flagship Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.

Two alleged poachers drove down to the park from their homes in Mpumalanga and rented or borrowed a rural home just a stone's throw from the boundary fence, to keep a close watch on rhino movements and field ranger patrols before entering the park.

A third suspect, from nearby Mtubatuba, tore off his shirt and tried to bolt when he spotted a patrol helicopter circling above him, but he was chased down by a K9 dog unit and arrested soon afterwards.

Although all three men were caught before they could kill any rhinos, the death toll for the species has already reached 123 in KwaZulu-Natal in the first six months of this year -- mostly in the 97,000-hectare Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.

